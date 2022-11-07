The 41st ARRL and TAPR Digital Communications Conference (DCC) will be held September 16 - 18, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Last year’s conference was held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns, but this year's 3-day event will be held at the Hilton Charlotte Airport Hotel.

The DCC is for everyone, beginners and experts alike, with an interest in all forms of digital communication.

The official call for technical papers has been issued and general topic areas include, but are not limited to: software-defined radio (SDR); digital voice; digital satellite communications; digital signal processing (DSP); HF digital modes; adapting IEEE802.11 systems for amateur radio; global positioning system (GPS); automatic position reporting system (APRS); Linux in amateur radio; AX.25 updates; internet operability with amateur radio networks; TCP/IP networking over amateur radio; MESH and peer-to-peer wireless networking, and emergency and homeland defense digital communications in amateur radio.

Authors can submit their papers for this year’s conference by email to ARRL Production Coordinator Maty Weinberg, KB1EIB. The deadline is September 1, 2022. The conference papers will be published exactly as submitted. The authors will retain all rights and do not need to be present at the conference, and all papers will be distributed to DCC attendees. Printed copies will be available for sale at Lulu.

More information about TAPR -- Tomorrow's Ham Radio Technology Today can be found that their website.