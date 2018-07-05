The 2017 QST Antenna Design Competition was such a success that ARRL is doing it again this year, with a special twist. The 2018 competition challenge is to design the best LF, MF, or HF antenna for limited space applications. Entrants should send their best designs for evaluation according to the competition rules. Even designs that don’t win a prize might still be eligible for publication in a future issue of QST. Only one entry per person (or team) can be accepted. The submission deadline is September 1, 2018, which allows plenty of time to build and test designs.

ARRL is offering three cash prizes for this competition. First place is $600, second place is $250, and third place is $150.

Design and Submission Requirements

¨ Antennas must be designed for one or more bands between 2200 meters and 10 meters, must fit within a 30 × 50 foot area, and stand no taller than 30 feet at any point.

¨ Participants must submit drawings with dimensions (hand drawings are okay)

¨ List of materials

¨ Description and summary of any measurements taken, including modeling and files (modeling is not a requirement)

¨ Photographs

¨ Discussion of observed on-the-air results and any comparisons with other antennas

¨ Entry category

¨ Submitter’s name, postal address, and email address

All antennas based on submitted designs must be the sole creations of the entrants and not available for sale. Winners will be chosen based ingenuity of design, mechanical and electrical safety, expected performance, and durability. The judges’ decisions are final.

Entrants must be ARRL members. ARRL staffers and QST advertisers are not eligible.

Mail entries to:

QST

ATTN: Antenna Design Competition

225 Main St.

Newington, CT 06111

Participants also may email their entries, including call sign and subject line of “2018 Antenna Design Competition.” Those who need to submit more than 6 MB of material should use separate email messages. Do not send compressed ZIP files, as these will be rejected.

Full details will appear in the June 2018 issue of QST.