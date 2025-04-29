Martin J. “Marty” Pittinger, KB3MXM, has resigned as Vice Director of the ARRL Atlantic Division, effective April 28, 2025.

Pittinger had been Vice Director since January 2023, when he was appointed to the role. He was elected in November 2023 to a three-year term that began January 1, 2024. Pittinger previously served as Section Manager of the ARRL Maryland/DC Section.



ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, will appoint a successor to serve the remainder of Pittinger’s term, which expires in 2026.

