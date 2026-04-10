Brent Walls, N9BA, has resigned as Central Division Director of ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio®, citing professional and personal commitments. He served as Director since 2025, and before that as Vice Director beginning in 2021.

“Serving in the capacity of Division Director has been a truly rewarding experience and the highlight of my amateur radio journey,” said Walls in a message to ARRL members in the Division. “Whether supporting emergency communications, fostering technical growth, or strengthening our community connections, the ARRL plays an important part, and I am proud to have been part of it.”

Consistent with ARRL’s governing documents, Joshua Long, W9HT, of New Haven, Indiana, who has served as Vice Director since 2025, has assumed the office of Central Division Director, effective immediately. ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, will appoint a successor as Vice Director for the remaining term, which expires in 2027.

The Central Division includes Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. ARRL is governed by an all-volunteer Board of Directors. Elections are held for five of the 15 ARRL Divisions each year, for terms of 3 years.