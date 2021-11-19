The ARRL New England and Roanoke Divisions will have new Directors on January 1. The results of these three-way contested elections for Director were announced on November 19, after ballots were tallied at ARRL Headquarters.

In the New England Division, incumbent Fred Hopengarten, K1VR, received 1,054 votes, past Director Tom Frenaye, K1KI, received 1,026 votes, and challenger Fred Kemmerer, AB1OC, received 1,147 votes. Mr. Kemmerer was declared the winner.

In the Roanoke Division, incumbent George W. "Bud" Hippisley, W2RU, received 809 votes, past Director Dr. Jim Boehner, N2ZZ, received 1,612 votes, and challenger Marvin Hoffman, WA4NC, received 1,294 votes. Dr. Boehner was declared the winner.

All newly elected officials take office at noon on January 1, 2022.