The ARRL Board of Directors’ Ethics and Elections Committee has declared as eligible the candidates for the 2018 Board election cycle. Incumbent Directors in four ARRL Divisions face challengers, as does one Vice Director. Both chairs are open in the Northwestern Division.

In the Central Division , Incumbent Director Kermit Carlson, W9XA, is being challenged for the seat by Valerie Hotzfeld, NV9L. Vice Director Carl Luetzelschwab, K9LA, is unopposed for re-election.

In the Hudson Division, Director Mike Lisenco, N2YBB, faces a challenge from Ria Jairam, N2RJ. Vice Director Bill Hudzik, W2UDT, is unopposed for re-election.

In the New England Division, Director Tom Frenaye, K1KI, is being challenged for re-election by Fred Hopengarten, K1VR. Vice Director Mike Raisbeck, K1TWF, has no opposition for re-election.

In the Roanoke Division, the incumbent Director and Vice Director face challengers. Director James Boehner, N2ZZ, is being opposed for re-election by George Hippisley, W2RU, while incumbent Vice Director Bill Morine, N2COP, will be facing off against John Humphrey, W4IM, to retain his seat.

In the Northwestern Division, both the Director's and Vice Director's chairs are up for grabs, as incumbent Jim Pace, K7CEX, has opted not to seek a new term on the Board. Incumbent Vice Director Bonnie Altus, AB7ZQ, is in a three-way race for the Director's seat. The other two candidates are Horace Hamby, N7DRW, and Mike Ritz, W7VO. A three-way race also exists for the Vice Director's seat that Altus is vacating in order to run for Director. The candidates are Delvin Bunton, NS7U; Daniel Stevens, KL7WM, and Mark Tharp, KB7HDX.