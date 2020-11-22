The ARRL Dakota Division will have a new Director, and the Great Lakes and Midwest Divisions will have new Vice Directors on January 1. The results of four contested elections for Director and Vice Director in three ARRL Divisions were announced on November 20, after ballots were tallied at ARRL Headquarters.

In the Dakota Division, incumbent Matt Holden, K0BBC, lost his re-election bid to challenger Vernon “Bill” Lippert, AC0W. The vote was 982 to 485. Holden had served as Director since 2018.

In the Great Lakes Division, incumbent Director Dale Williams, WA8EFK, retained his seat in a challenge from Michael Kalter, W8CI. The vote was 1,840 to 1,398. In a three-way contest for Great Lakes Division Vice Director, Ohio Section Manager Scott Yonally, N8SY, received 1,670 votes to outpoll Jim Hessler, K8JH, with 975 votes, and Frank Piper, KI8GW, who received 611 votes. Incumbent Vice Director Tom Delaney, W8WTD, did not run for another term.

In the Midwest Division, Dave Propper, K2DP, will become the new Vice Director in January. He received 1,164 votes to 623 votes for challenger Lloyd Colston, KC5FM. Current Vice Director Art Zygielbaum, K0AIZ, will become the new Director in January. He was unopposed to succeed incumbent Director Rod Blocksome, K0DAS, who did not seek a new term.

Declared Elected without Opposition

In the Atlantic Division, Director Tom Abernethy, W3TOM, who has held the seat since 2015, and Vice Director Bob Famiglio, K3RF, elected to a 3-year term (2015 – 2018) and then appointed in 2019 to fill a vacancy when the incumbent stepped down.

In the Dakota Division, Vice Director Lynn Nelson, W0ND, in office since 2018.

In the Delta Division, Director David Norris, K5UZ, who’s served in that office since 2012, and Vice Director Ed Hudgens, WB4RHQ, appointed in 2013.

All newly elected officials take office at noon on January 1, 2021.