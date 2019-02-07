This year marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of ARRL’s first president and cofounder Hiram Percy Maxim (HPM), W1AW, born on September 2, 1869. ARRL will hold an operating event this summer to celebrate HPM’s legacy from 0000 UTC on August 31 and continue until 2359 UTC on September 8. It is open to all radio amateurs.

The event goal is straightforward: Contact as many participating stations as possible. W1AW and all ARRL members will append “/150” to their call signs during this event (DX operators who are ARRL members may operate as <call sign>/150, if permitted by their country of license.) Participating stations will exchange a signal report and their ARRL/RAC Section. DX stations will send a signal report and “DX.” Those taking part may use all Amateur Radio bands, excluding 60, 30, 17, and 12 meters.

The event will recognize three mode groups: CW, phone (any voice modes), and digital. Submit Cabrillo log files. ARRL will calculate all final scores based on participant uploads to the ARRL event web app (link not yet active).

There are 84 multipliers, which only count once. These include the 83 ARRL/RAC Sections (RAC sections include the Canadian Northern Territories, encompassing VE8, VY1, and VY0), and DX. The W1AW operating schedule during this period may be adjusted as necessary to accommodate on-air celebration operating activities. Contacts with W1AW/150 will earn 3 points apiece. Contacts with any ARRL member will earn 2 points each. These stations will also identify as <call sign>/150. Contacts with nonmembers will earn 1 point each.

Participants can earn 150 bonus points by:

Contacting W1AW/150 on each band and mode.

Uploading entries (ARRL members only).

Using social media to publicize this event and/or participation before, during, and/or after the event.

Operating with 5 W PEP output or less throughout the event.

Making at least 20 contacts while operating portable.

Completing at least 150 contacts.

Online certificates will be awarded, and available via download only. Updates and results will be publicized.

This event has no power or operator categories. Participating ARRL members who use Logbook of The World (LoTW) are encouraged to create a separate LoTW certificate for uploading <call sign>/150 contacts. Members should upload their logs for this event using their /150 certificate. This event requires online web app submissions. No email or paper submissions will be accepted.