ARRL Central Division Director Kermit Carlson, W9XA, has stepped down as Central Division Director. Carlson made the announcement at the July 2021 Board of Directors meeting this past weekend. Vice Director Carl Luetzelschwab, K9LA, has acceded to the Director’s chair, and ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, has appointed Brent Walls, N9BA, to succeed Luetzelschwab as the Central Division Vice Director. An ARRL Life Member, Walls served as Indiana Section Manager from 2016 until 2018. Active in ARES, he is a former ARRL Indiana Section Emergency Coordinator and also served as Marion County, Indiana, Emergency Coordinator. He is an ARRL VEC volunteer examiner.

Carlson served both as Vice Director and then Director of the Central Division for a total of 12 years. He said his resignation stemmed from “an intractable conflict” between Board and family obligations that would impinge upon his travel on behalf of ARRL. “It would be impossible to maintain the level of in-person engagement with the Members that I believe is essential,” Carlson said.

Carlson said his “most challenging and rewarding experiences” include the 11 years as Chair of the Electromagnetic Compatibility Committee (EMC) and his recently concluded term as the chair of the ARRL CEO Search Committee. He will continue to chair the EMC.