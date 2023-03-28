ARRL Director Ria Jairam, N2RJ, who has represented the Hudson Division since 2019, has stepped down, effective March 31, 2023, at 5 PM Eastern.



Vice Director Nomar Vizcarrondo, NP4H, of Englewood, New Jersey, will accede to the Director’s chair. Vizcarrondo, who earned his amateur radio license in 1978 at the age of 11, will serve as Director for the remainder of a 3-year term ending December 31, 2024. He was appointed as Vice Director of the Hudson Division in February 2022, following the retirement of previous Vice Director William Hudzik, W2UDT, who held the position from 2011 to 2022.

ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, will announce a successor to Vizcarrondo to fill the vacant Vice Director’s seat. The ARRL Hudson Division is comprised of the ARRL Sections of Eastern New York, New York City – Long Island, and Northern New Jersey.