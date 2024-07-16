ARRL Director Nomar Vizcarrondo, NP4H, who has represented the Hudson Division since March 2023, has stepped down, effective July 12, 2024, at 5 PM Eastern.

Vice Director Ed Wilson, N2XDD, accedes to the Director’s chair to complete the remainder of a 3-year term ending December 31, 2024. Wilson has served as Vice Director since June 2023. He has held ARRL Field Organization appointments as an Emergency Coordinator and Public Information Officer. Wilson is also an accredited Volunteer Examiner.

Vizcarrondo says he still plans to be active in the ham radio community. “I have a great deal of respect for ARRL, and anything I can do keep amateur radio thriving I’ll keep doing! It’s not goodbye, it’s ‘see you later,’” he said.

ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, will announce a successor to Wilson to fill the vacant Vice Director’s seat. The ARRL Hudson Division is comprised of the ARRL Sections of Eastern New York, New York City – Long Island, and Northern New Jersey.