ARRL Director Anthony Marcin, W7XM, who has served the Pacific Division as Director since January 2024, has stepped down, effective May 25, 2025. Marcin was first appointed to the ARRL Board as Vice Director in November 2021.



Vice Director John Litz, NZ6Q, accedes to the Director’s chair to complete the remainder of a 3-year term ending December 31, 2025. Litz was appointed Vice Director in April 2024. Before that, he was ARRL San Joaquin Valley Section Manager from January 2020. Litz, from Stockton, California, was first licensed in 1974, and he is an ARRL Diamond Club donor and Life Member.



ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, will announce a successor to Litz to fill the vacant Vice Director’s seat.



The ARRL Pacific Division is comprised of the ARRL Sections of East Bay, Sacramento Valley, San Francisco, San Joaquin Valley, Santa Clara Valley, Nevada, and Pacific.