ARRL this week announced a Mobile DXCC Operating Award, available to radio amateurs who have contacted at least 100 DXCC entities from a working vehicle, with antennas and power source capable of operating while in motion. ARRL Radiosport Manager Norm Fusaro, W3IZ, advised those pursuing the award to put safety first.

“Distracted driving is a serious concern, so we hope all mobile operators exercise care when operating from a moving vehicle,” he said.

Full, official details are on the Mobile DXCC Operating Award page.

The Mobile DXCC is a one-time award and is non-endorsable. Contacts made any time in the past do count toward the award. QSLs are required but you do not need to submit them.

Mobile stations may use any legal power for the entity from which they are operating. This award specifically excludes contacts made by aeronautical or maritime mobile stations.

You do not have to be an ARRL member to qualify for this award.

Because this award is similar to the QRP DXCC Operating Award, ARRL has redesigned the QRP DXCC Certificate so that the two awards complement one another. Operators who hold the QRP DXCC award may apply for the new-style certificate with the original date of issue printed on the certificate, but you do not have to re-submit QSL cards or a log. All certificates are $16.