ARRL members will now receive digital access to four ARRL magazines beginning with their latest issues. Joining QST and On the Air magazines on a digital platform will be the bimonthly editions of QEX — The Forum for Communications Experimenters and NCJ — National Contest Journal. QEX includes articles, columns, and other features ranging from construction projects to more advanced technical information in radio theory and practice. NCJ, published since 1973, targets radio amateurs active in radiosport. NCJ includes scores, technical articles, contributions from top contesters, and advice for beginners and seasoned radiosport enthusiasts alike.

“Feedback from ARRL members and our readership surveys has shown that our magazines are one of the most valued member benefits,” said ARRL Publications Manager Steve Ford, WB8IMY. “Our investment in digital access provides another channel through which we can deliver content to our members across the expanse of interests and activities in amateur radio. All members can enjoy specialized content and a high-quality reading experience whether at their desk or on the go. Offering this suite of digital magazines is an opportunity for us to give members more of what they want while adding value to ARRL membership.”

ARRL’s digital magazine editions provide replicas of the printed editions with added functionality, allowing users to fully search issues, enlarge pages, share articles, and more. The free ARRL Magazines app also supports downloading complete issues onto your mobile device or tablet for offline reading.

Members who have elected to receive a printed QST or On the Air as part of their membership benefits will continue to have this service. Members may not substitute a print subscription of QEX or NCJ as their delivered magazine member benefit. Print subscriptions of QEX and NCJ will continue to be available at additional cost for those who want to receive them.

All four magazines are easily accessed through any web browser from members-only links. The free ARRL Magazines app is available for iOS and Android in the Apple App Store and Google Play. If you’re already an ARRL member and previously created an arrl.org website account, your username and password will provide you access to the digital editions, whether online or in the app. Members who have not previously registered will need to create a new account. If you’ve forgotten your password, visit www.arrl.org/forgot-password, or email circulation@arrl.org for assistance.

Previous and prospective members can join ARRL and take advantage of this and other membership benefits.