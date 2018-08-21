The ARRL Contest Branch has announced a new ARRL Contests Portal, which ARRL Contest Branch Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, calls “a one-stop shop for all of your ARRL contest interests, offering access to everything from the starting bell of a contest to your post-event hard-fought certificate of accomplishment.”

Use the navigation tabs on the left to locate information about specific contests. Use the tabs at the top to submit logs, manage club eligibility lists, download certificates, and view other information for all contests. Jahnke said the new portal is still under construction, and information on specific contests and other contest-related content is being added every week.