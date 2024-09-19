“This partnership allows us to connect more people who share a passion for amateur radio...”

NEWINGTON, CT – ARRL® The National Association for Amateur Radio® is pleased to announce a partnership with Grouper, the national leader in activity benefit administration. The collaboration between ARRL and Grouper aims to enhance the health of ARRL members by providing access to benefits that support staying active and engaged.

READ PRESS RELEASE (PDF)

Guided by its mission of encouraging healthy living through meaningful social connections, Grouper connects its members to benefits that cover costs associated with group activities. By joining Grouper and staying connected through amateur radio, ARRL members who are 65+ and have participating Medicare Advantage or Medicare Supplement plans can unlock the activity benefit offered by these plans and receive a check in the mail to support their membership dues.

“Grouper is thrilled to help support ARRL members by offering access to an activity benefit that encourages social connection,” said Doug Wenners, Grouper’s Chief Executive Officer. "This partnership is a natural fit because both organizations understand that social connection builds relationships, encourages involvement, and enhances our communities.”

Grouper supports ARRL members who are eligible for the activity benefit by helping to offset membership dues and the participation costs associated with their amateur radio activities. Members are then encouraged to remain active so they can receive ongoing activity benefits.

"ARRL is excited to partner with Grouper to expand opportunities for connection and learning within our community,” said ARRL Membership Manager Marc Spardello, W1NJ. “This partnership allows us to connect more people who share a passion for amateur radio through ARRL membership and ARRL Affiliated Clubs. We’ll also reach other Grouper members, inviting them to explore radio communications through ARRL and our engaged community of members.”

ARRL Members: Check Your Eligibility for Grouper!

To find out if you qualify for the activity benefit administered by Grouper and to join the social fitness movement, visit https://hellogrouper.com/arrl.

About ARRL® The National Association for Amateur Radio®

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio is among the largest and most influential organizations of radio amateurs (or “hams”) in the world. ARRL’s mission is to promote and protect the art, science, and enjoyment of amateur radio, and to develop the next generation of radio amateurs. Founded in 1914 as The American Radio Relay League, ARRL supports members with opportunities to discover radio, to develop new skills, and to serve your local community. For more information about ARRL and amateur radio, visit https://www.arrl.org.

About Grouper

Grouper partners with health plans that offer their members activity benefits. Grouper helps you connect to social activities that match your passions. As you stay socially active and participate in qualifying in-person activities with your group, Grouper works with your health plan to support the cost of your membership dues and make other benefits available to you related to your social activity. For more information about Grouper, please visit https://hellogrouper.com.