ARRL has announced career opportunities for a Business Services Manager and a Senior Lab Engineer — EMC/RFI Specialist at Headquarters in Newington, Connecticut.

The Business Services Manager reports to the Chief Financial Officer and is responsible for the marketing and sale strategies of print and digital advertising along with wholesale book revenues. Responsibilities include relationship management with all clients, sales analysis — including internal and market trends and management functions such as forecasting, budget preparation — and staff management.

Candidates should hold a bachelor’s degree and have 3 or more years of in-depth industry- and job-specific and supervisory experience. Applicants should possess excellent interpersonal skills, strong written and oral communication skills, a high level of sales and marketing expertise in print and digital media, and extensive knowledge of Amateur Radio.

The Senior Lab Engineer — EMC/RFI Specialist reports to the Lab Manager, and plans and performs a wide range of technical duties in support of ARRL objectives with respect to electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and radio frequency interference (RFI) in the Amateur Radio Service.

The Senior Lab Engineer — EMC/RFI Specialist must hold an Amateur Radio license. This individual will work with ARRL members and others in the Amateur Radio community to resolve EMC/RFI problems, and will maintain a database of member contact regarding specific EMC/RFI cases. The Senior Lab Engineer — EMC/RFI Specialist will work with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) staff and with industry and standards development organizations in the course of resolving and preventing EMC/RFI problems.

The Senior Lab Engineer — EMC/RFI Specialist also will identify devices with significant RFI potential, test the devices, and draft detailed reports on their performance. The individual in this position also will create and maintain ARRL publications related to EMC/RFI and administer ARRL Laboratory facilities and activities. Some travel may be required to represent ARRL at conventions and technical symposia.

The applicant should hold a bachelor’s degree in electronics or have 3 – 5 years of in-depth industry- and job-specific experience. Ideal candidates will have experience in the EMC/RFI field with an emphasis on Amateur Radio, familiarity with Amateur Radio applications of electronics and radio technology, sufficient technical creativity to develop technical programs and activities in support of broadly defined objectives, capability to provide technical direction to others, and the ability to diplomatically and effectively communicate, both orally and in writing.

For a detailed description of the job requirements for either position, visit the ARRL Employment Opportunities page.