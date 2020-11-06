The much-anticipated updated features at the ARRL Contest portal are here! These web-based tools provide an updated interface to contest data for all ARRL-sponsored contest events, including:

Contest Score viewer, including a searchable call history and records

Submitted logs and raw scores for recent events

Downloadable Comma Separated Values (CSV) files of contest results

Club Competition scores, including total and individual scores

Soapbox page for posting and viewing contest stories, photos, and other media

Downloadable, printable certificates suitable for framing

Log Checking Reports (LCRs)

Access to public logs

Contest results articles and line scores

ARRL Contest portal users will notice other minor changes to the site, as some functions have been moved on the page for better functionality and flow. The ARRL Contest portal is now a one-stop shop for all ARRL-sponsored contests. From the site, you can access everything, from the start time of a contest to your post-event certificate of accomplishment. All ARRL contest information is now conveniently located in one centralized location.

Contact the Contest Program Manager for more information on the updated features and on ARRL contests in general.