For the first time in its 68-year history, Dayton Hamvention® will not take place, due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. ARRL understands that many members will miss going to Hamvention, which is always an occasion to catch up with friends, explore new products, and connect with ARRL via our Expo in the exhibit area. While we can’t be together in Dayton in 2020, ARRL has put together a weekend of specials to bring a bit of the Hamvention spirit and excitement to members during what would have been Dayton Hamvention weekend, May 14 – 17.

On the ARRL at Home Hamvention page, members will find a special message from ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR; new membership premiums; the latest products; clearance merchandise, and our “ARRL at Hamvention” button. All who make weekend purchases will receive a free ARRL button with their order, while supplies last.

Visit the ARRL at Home Hamvention page to check out all the offerings.