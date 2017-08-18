ARRL Audio News is proud to announce the debut of our Extra Edition service. Extra Editions are longer, uninterrupted audio segments devoted to particular topics. They will be posted on the ARRL Audio News web page. Just go to the page and then scroll down to Audio News Extra Edition. You can listen to the audio online, or download the Extra Edition to your computer or other device.

Our first Extra Edition is an interview with radio amateurs in Williamson County, Texas, who have constructed a microwave backbone system to link several local hospitals and key ARES sites. More Extra Edition segments will be posted as time allows, so check the page occasionally for new items.