One new face will be among the Officers at the next ARRL Board of Directors meeting in July. During their twice-yearly meeting, the Board met in Windsor, Connecticut, January 21-22, 2022, and elected John R. Sager, WJ7S of Saratoga Springs, Utah to succeed Treasurer, Rick Niswander, K7GM, on May 1.

Niswander had previously shared his decision to step down, having completed more than 10 years of distinguished service in the volunteer position. Niswander’s most recent 2-year term as Treasurer expired in January. The Board re-elected him to continue to serve through April 30, 2022, allowing a transition between Niswander and Treasurer-elect Sager.

The remaining Officers were all re-elected:

· President: Rick Roderick, K5UR

· First Vice President: Michael N. Raisbeck, K1TWF

· Second Vice President: Bob Vallio, W6RGG

· Treasurer-Elect: John R. Sager, WJ7S (incumbent Treasurer Rick Niswander, K7GM, will continue to serve through April 30, 2022)

· International Affairs Vice President: Rod Stafford, W6ROD

· Chief Executive Officer: David A. Minster, NA2AA

· Chief Financial Officer: Diane Middleton, W2DLM

Two new members will fill two openings on the ARRL Board of Directors’ Executive Committee (EC), which acts in the Board’s stead between scheduled Board meetings. Elected as new EC members are Dakota Division Director Bill Lippert, AC0W, and Pacific Division Director Kristen McIntyre, K6WX. The EC consists of the President, five Directors selected by the Board of Directors for 1-year terms, the First Vice President and CEO. With all positions now filled, the EC members are:

· President Rick Roderick, K5UR, who chairs the EC

· First Vice President Michael N. Raisbeck, K1TWF

· Atlantic Division Director Tom Abernethy, W3TOM

· Dakota Division Director Bill Lippert, AC0W

· Pacific Division Director Kristen McIntyre, K6WX

· West Gulf Division Director John Robert Stratton, N5AUS

· Great Lakes Division Director Dale Williams, WA8EFK

· CEO David A. Minster, NA2AA

Minutes from the meeting have been posted to the ARRL website.