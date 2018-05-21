ARRL Business Services Manager Deb Jahnke, K1DAJ, of Colchester, Connecticut, died on May 17 after a lengthy illness. She was 66 and had been on the ARRL Headquarters staff for nearly 40 years, starting as a file clerk. She went on to serve as Deputy Circulation Manager, Circulation Manager, Publication Sales and Warehouse Manager, and as Business Services Manager (including Advertising). She met her husband of 31 years, ARRL Contest Branch Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, at Headquarters.

“This is a tremendous loss for the ARRL,” said ARRL CEO Barry Shelley, N1VXY. “Those of us who knew Deb will miss her remarkable spirit and direct approach to both the work of the ARRL and life. Deb loved the outdoors, including sharing time with family in her flower garden, and with their dogs and her rescue horses.”

She enjoyed the fall foliage, and one of her favorite places to visit was Harkness Memorial State Park on the Connecticut shoreline in Waterford.

For many years, she was a fixture at Hamvention® and at other major Amateur Radio shows, organizing and overseeing the operation of ARRL’s exhibit and store. Deb Jahnke attended Newington High School and Central Connecticut State University.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by their daughters Samantha and Ashley. No public services are planned at this time.

The family has requested that contributions be made in Debra Jahnke’s name to the American Cancer Society, the Shriners Hospitals for Children, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Friends may leave remembrances on the Belmont Funeral Home site.