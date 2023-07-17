ARRL CEO David Minster, NA2AA, was interviewed on the W1DED in Maine YouTube channel. In the nearly hour-long chat with host Kevin Thomas, Minster shares quite a bit about things going on at ARRL. He talks about the culture within the organization, the impact social media has on amateur radio, and how he approaches listening to members. The pair also covers the results of the recent ARRL dues survey.

The W1DED in Maine YouTube channel is dedicated to the core principle of asking for advice, perspective, and inspiration from experienced amateur radio operators around the world. The concept of sharing experiences is fundamental to ham radio, and through this channel, viewers can connect with experts in their particular niche, gain knowledge from their point of view, and seek help with issues that can’t always be solved through trial and error or found in a book.

The channel started when Thomas was trying to get back into the hobby. “I did what hams have been doing forever — I reached out to other hams to ask questions. I then realized I should be recording the conversations because the perspective might be useful,” said Thomas.

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® was founded in 1914 as The American Radio Relay League, and is a noncommercial organization of radio amateurs. ARRL numbers within its ranks the vast majority of active radio amateurs (or “hams”) in the US, and has a proud history of achievement as the standard-bearer in promoting and protecting amateur radio. For more information about ARRL and amateur radio, visit www.arrl.org.