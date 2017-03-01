ARRL CEO Tom Gallagher, NY2RF, will be the keynote speaker at the 18th Annual ARRL New York City/Long Island Section Convention Ham Radio University (HRU) on January 8, 2017, at Briarcliffe College in Bethpage, New York. The event is described as “a day of education to share ideas, experiences, knowledge, and fellowship among Amateur Radio operators.”

On the schedule are 30 forums, with topics including “Safety in the Ham Shack,” “DXing (Propagation, History, Techniques),” “Transmitter Hunting,” “Kids World,” “The Military Auxiliary Radio System,” “Amateur Radio Solar/Jupiter Observation using a Radio Receiver System,” and “Working Satellites with your HT.” Presenter Peter Portanova, W2JV, will attempt some satellite contacts as time and weather permit. AMSAT representatives will be on hand to answer questions.

Amateur Radio licensing exams will be offered. Special event W2HRU has been on the air since January 1 and will be active at the event. For more information, visit the Ham Radio University website or e-mail HRU. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service, Ham Radio University