ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® will be closed on New Years Day, Wednesday, January 1, 2025. The last W1AW transmission of 2024 will be the regularly scheduled code bulletin at 11 PM Eastern time on Tuesday, December 31 (0400 UTC on January 1). There will be no bulletins, code practice, or visitor operations during the one-day closing. ARRL Headquarters and W1AW will reopen on Thursday, January 2, at 8 AM EST (1300 UTC). Members are encouraged to use the ARRL website, www.arrl.org, for membership renewals, publication purchases, and to access most benefits, services, and programs.

ARRL Straight Key Night (SKN) is January 1, from 0000 UTC through 2359 UTC. This annual event on New Years Day draws radio amateurs to the airwaves to make contacts using Morse code. There were 161 participants who reported 1,360 contacts for 2024 SKN. The reports included votes for the “Best Fist,” which was a five-way tie between Mark Melchiori, N9AK; David Miller, N9SS; Dennis Sokol, W0JX; Robert Sauvan, W0YBS, and Jim Wickstrom, W1IK. The “Most Interesting QSO,” was a tie between Scott Overholt, KA6IOM, and Ed Moxon, K1GGI, who operated the WHNJ Amateur Radio Association’s club station, W1HNJ, from the Marconi-RCA Wireless Museum in Chatham, Massachusetts. Visit the ARRL website for more event details: www.arrl.org/straight-key-night.

ARRL shares best wishes to our members for a very Happy New Year!