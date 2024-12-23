ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® will close our headquarters early at 12 PM Eastern Standard Time (1700 UTC) on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and will be closed all day on Wednesday, December 25 for Christmas.

The ARRL Headquarters lobby and store, as well as W1AW, will be open to visitors from 8 AM to 12 PM EST on Tuesday, December 24. There will be no W1AW bulletins, code practice, or visitor operations during the closing.

The next editions of the weekly ARRL Letter and ARRL Audio News will be published on January 2 and January 3, 2025, respectively.

Members are encouraged to use the ARRL website, www.arrl.org, for membership renewals, publication purchases, and to access most benefits, services, and programs. ARRL Headquarters will reopen on Thursday, December 26, 2024, at 8 AM EST (1300 UTC).

We wish you and yours Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas!