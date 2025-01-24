Pine View School for the Gifted (PVS) in Osprey, Florida, has an opportunity to achieve a historic milestone on Tuesday, January 28, at 12:21 PM (EST), when students and faculty make live contact with astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The event marks the first time any school in Sarasota County has been selected to take part in the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) program and reflects PVS's commitment to inspiring future scientists, engineers, and explorers.

Partnering with the Tamiami Amateur Radio Club (TARC), an ARRL Affiliated Club in Venice, Florida, PVS will use radios, antennas, and expert operators to facilitate this rare connection. Sixteen students will engage in a live two-way conversation with astronaut Sunita Lyn “Suni” Williams, asking questions and receiving answers in real time. The ISS will be in communication range for just 11 minutes, traveling at over 17,500 MPH.

The station’s equipment and satellite tracking ground station were funded by a grant from the ARRL Foundation, secured by TARC last summer. TARC members will assist in assembling the station and training students in its operation.

“Connecting with astronauts on the ISS will inspire these students for years to come, emphasizing curiosity, exploration, and the limitless possibilities of science and technology,” said TARC president Paul Nienaber, KN4BAR.

Nienaber added that TARC has played a pivotal role in preparing for this event by training students, parents, and faculty to earn amateur radio operator licenses. So far, 13 students and five adults at PVS have earned their FCC licenses, paving the way for the establishment of a school amateur radio club. With equipment on long-term loan from TARC, the club will soon operate a fully functional amateur radio station, capable of global communication.

The Sarasota County School District will live stream the event on its YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/@SarasotaSchools).