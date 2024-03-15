Updated 3/15/2024 at 7:58 PM EDT

An update was completed for ARRL by its merchant services provider today. Credit card processing for all services has resumed. Thank you for your patience as we completed the system update. Members and prospective members can again access the following online services:

www.arrl.org/join

www.arrl.org/donate

www.arrl.org/shop

Updated 3/15/2024 at 2:37 PM EDT

ARRL is working with its merchant services provider to perform an update involving credit card processing for transactions. At thisb time, transactions via the ARRL website and phone cannot be completed for such functions as membership (including renewals), subscriptions, and ARRL Store purchases.

This matter does not involve any concern about data security.

This news item will be revised once the update is completed. Thank you for your understanding.