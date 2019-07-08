ARRL Dayton Hamvention Videos Available
Video recordings of presentations made by several ARRL officials at the 2019 Dayton Hamvention® and ARRL National Convention are now available for viewing on the ARRL YouTube channel. Most of the videos were shot and edited by ARRL Great Lakes Division Vice Director Tom Delaney, W8WTD, with assistance from David Vine, WA1EAW, during the ARRL Members Forum and during other ARRL-sponsored forums at Hamvention. Videos include one from the Public Service Communications forum that was produced by Jim Palmer, KB1KQW, and one produced by Michelle Patnode, W3MVP, of ARRL Chief Executive Officer Howard Michel, WB2ITX, at the ARRL Donor Dinner.
Michel is also featured in a video conducting a brief discussion of the status of ARRL as an organization and his vision for its future, recorded at the ARRL Members Forum.
Additional available videos are:
- ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, offering an overview of ARRL activities and challenging ARRL members to help recruit younger people into Amateur Radio and ARRL membership.
- ARRL Pacific Division Director Jim Tiemstra, K6JAT, chair of the ARRL Legislative Advisory Committee, discussing the status of the organization’s efforts to reassess its strategy for enacting improved Amateur Radio Parity Act legislation.
- Riley Hollingsworth, K4ZDH, former FCC enforcement official, outlining the mission of the new joint FCC-ARRL Volunteer Monitor program and how the program will be organized.
- ARRL Roanoke Division Director Bud Hippisley, W2RU, chair of the ARRL’s Public Service Enhancement Working Group, discussing ongoing efforts to enhance the ARES program, and other issues related to emergency communication.
- ARRL Teachers Institute instructors Tommy Gober, N5DUX, and Larry Kendall, K6NDL, offering strategies and advice for including Amateur Radio in the classroom.
- A panel of representatives from Amateur Radio’s largest organizations active during disasters and emergencies discussing a wide range of topics, including training, partnerships, interoperability, and leadership development.
