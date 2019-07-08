Video recordings of presentations made by several ARRL officials at the 2019 Dayton Hamvention® and ARRL National Convention are now available for viewing on the ARRL YouTube channel. Most of the videos were shot and edited by ARRL Great Lakes Division Vice Director Tom Delaney, W8WTD, with assistance from David Vine, WA1EAW, during the ARRL Members Forum and during other ARRL-sponsored forums at Hamvention. Videos include one from the Public Service Communications forum that was produced by Jim Palmer, KB1KQW, and one produced by Michelle Patnode, W3MVP, of ARRL Chief Executive Officer Howard Michel, WB2ITX, at the ARRL Donor Dinner.

Michel is also featured in a video conducting a brief discussion of the status of ARRL as an organization and his vision for its future, recorded at the ARRL Members Forum.

Additional available videos are: