An ARRL delegation, led by President Rick Roderick, K5UR (Head of Delegation), and including Chief Executive Officer David Minster, NA2AA, attended the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) Region 2 General Assembly that began Monday, October 31, 2022 and concluded Friday, November 4, 2022. ARRL International Affairs Vice President Rod Stafford, W6ROD, also participated, serving as the Area B Director for Region 2.



The triennial General Assembly is the formal decision-making body of IARU Region 2, comprising The Americas, and delegates are the representatives of each member-society. The President of IARU Region 2 is Ramón Santoyo, XE1KK.



The meetings began on October 31 with five virtual evening sessions that each lasted approximately 3 hours each. The virtual meetings were necessary because of travel concerns due to COVID-19.



At the meetings the delegates reviewed challenges to amateur radio, debated proposals from member-societies, and received reports from coordinators and elected volunteers. The Guayaquil Radio Club was selected to host the next General Assembly in 2025 in Ecuador.



“Having a virtual conference has allowed many of our societies with limited means to participate in the triennial governance process of IARU Region 2 for the first time,” said IARU Region 2 Secretary George Gorsline, VE3YV/K8HI, who was elected as President of the executive committee, to take office on December 15, 2022.



“Twenty-six member-societies are represented with 117 registered attendees from across Region 2, as well as representatives from Region 1 (Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Northern Asia), Region 3 (Asia-Pacific), and the IARU Officers. The [reports from the Wednesday evening committee] were especially well received and stimulated much discussion. A full summary will be published after the General Assembly, including videos of each Plenary session.”



A news release for the General Assembly was published on November 5, 2022, and includes a summary of actions.



The IARU is the worldwide federation of national amateur radio organizations. ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® in the US is a member-society and IARU International Secretariat, participating in matters that promote and protect the interests of the Amateur Radio Service worldwide.