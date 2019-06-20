ARRL Development Department Manager Lauren Clarke, KB1YDD, has stepped down as manager of the ARRL Development Department to pursue other interests. As the search begins for a new development manager, ARRL wants to reassure its donors and members that routine Development Department operations will continue as normal in the interim.

Development associates Regina Galuppi, W3DGI (860-594-0291), and Maryann Macdonald (860-594-0228) remain available to assist donors and to respond to any questions they have. Clarke joined the ARRL Headquarters staff in 2011 as Individual Giving Manager. ARRL thanks her for her service to the organization and wishes her well in her future endeavors.