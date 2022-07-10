ARRL Director Emeritus Dr. Thomas W. Comstock, N5TC, passed away on September 22, 2022. He was 91 years old.



Comstock graduated from Texas A&M University in 1952 and was commissioned as a lieutenant in the US Air Force. One of his four domestic assignments was with the Texas A&M ROTC program in College Station, Texas. While there, Comstock received his master's degree and PhD. He retired from the US Air Force in 1972 as a lieutenant colonel and returned to Texas A&M, where he taught in the Industrial Technology and Industrial Distribution departments. He also published two books. When he retired from Texas A&M, Comstock was conferred the status of professor emeritus of the university.



During the 1970s, Comstock became an avid amateur radio operator. He served as ARRL West Gulf Division Vice Director from 1980 - 1991 and as Director from 1991 - 1997. He was also a Director of the ARRL Foundation and the Scholarship Committee. In recognition of his service to ARRL, the Board of Directors named Comstock as Director Emeritus in July 2012.



Comstock was also a member of the ARRL Maxim Society in the Ambassador Class.



Thanks to the Dossman Funeral Home for providing additional information for this story.