ARRL has announced the results of contested elections for Director and Vice Director. Ballots were opened and counted on November 16 in seven contests within five ARRL Divisions.

Here are the final tabulations:

Central Division Director

Kermit Carlson, W9XA 1,898

Valerie Hotzfeld, NV9L 1,755

Mr. Carlson was declared elected.

Hudson Division Director

Ria Jairam, N2RJ 1,292 Mike Lisenco, N2YBB 1,239

Ms. Jairam was declared elected.

New England Division Director

Fred Hopengarten, K1VR 1,432

Tom Frenaye, K1KI 1,383 Mr. Hopengarten was declared elected.

Northwestern Division Director

Mike Ritz, W7VO 1,589

Bonnie Altus, AB7ZQ 1,308

Horace Hamby, N7DRW 495

Mr. Ritz was declared elected.

Northwestern Division Vice Director

Mark Tharp, KB7HDX 1,368

Daniel Stevens, KL7WM 1,228

Delvin Bunton, NS7U 767

Mr. Tharp was declared elected.

Roanoke Division Director

George Hippisley, W2RU 1,891

Dr. James Boehner, N2ZZ 1,365

Mr. Hippisley was declared elected.

Roanoke Division Vice Director

William Morine, N2COP 1,742

John Humphry, W4IM 1,505

Mr. Morine was declared elected.

All newly elected officials will take office at noon on January 1, 2019.