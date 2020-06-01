The ARRL DX Advisory Committee (DXAC) is seeking feedback from members on two items as soon as possible. Email comments to your DXAC representative (list is also linked from the DXAC page).

The first issue involves the question of revising 5-Band DXCC (5BDXCC) requirement to accept contacts on any five band as opposed to the existing requirement of 80, 40, 20, 15, and 10 meters. The DXAC wants to know if this opinion appears to be widely shared, whether it’s motivated by the current ebb in the solar cycle, whether it devalues the award, and if it goes against the original intent of the 5BDXCC award. Comments should include “5BDXCC” in the subject line.

The second issue seeks consensus on the removal of silent keys from the DXCC Annual List, which records individuals who have made at least one application in the past year. Use the subject line “DXCC Annual List” when you comment.

Submit comments on both issues by January 10.