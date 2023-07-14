On July 12, 2023 Bob Wertz, NF7E, was recognized by Flagstaff (Arizona) Business News for earning the ARRL DXCC Honor Roll. The final contact was made with the 3Y0J Bouvet Island DXpedition off the coast of Antarctica via Morse code.

Wertz said making the contact was “very difficult” because the distance was more than 9,000 miles. It ended his 47-year quest to contact all 340 independent DXCC entities. Wertz has a long history with amateur radio. He was first licensed in 1976 and comes from a family of amateur radio operators. His father, brother, uncle, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren are all licensed amateur radio operators.

On July 23, 2022, Wertz was honored by the Northern Arizona DX Association as the Ham of the Year, and he is an ARRL member.

You can read the complete article about Wertz at the Flagstaff Business News website.