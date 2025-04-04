The ARRL DXCC Desk has determined that the operation by a DXpedition team from Mount Athos meets the DXCC award program’s accreditation criteria. Contacts with the team, which operated in January 2025 using the call sign SV1GA/A, will therefore count toward DXCC. Additionally, due to actions taken by local authorities that resulted in the early termination of the operation, any future operations by this team from Mt. Athos will require additional documentation for securing accreditation for DXCC credit.

Mount Athos is an autonomous region of northeastern Greece, governed by the monastic community, and is an entity on the DXCC List.