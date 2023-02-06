ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® has been elected to serve on SAFECOM®. SAFECOM is a group of national thought leaders and officials within the emergency communications and response space that works to set standards used at every level. The program is managed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), an agency of the US Department of Homeland Security.

SAFECOM sets the standards of interoperability procedures, and ARRL being a part of the group solidifies the Amateur Radio Service as a robust resource before and during times of crisis.

In a letter from SAFECOM Chair, Chief Gerald R Reardon said “On behalf of the SAFECOM Executive Board, it is with great pleasure that I inform you of our offer to join SAFECOM as a member association. SAFECOM aims to improve multi-jurisdictional and intergovernmental communications interoperability through collaboration with emergency responders and policymakers across federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, and international partners. SAFECOM recognizes the organization’s dedication to emergency communications and interoperability, and therefore is pleased to extend a membership offer.”

ARRL Director of Emergency Management Josh Johnston, KE5MHV, said “Gaining a seat at the table is a major step in strengthening the role and capability of Amateur Radio with emergency communication agencies. This will give us the sounding board and resources we need to set standards and create training for our Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) volunteers that will better suit AHJ’s (Agencies Having Jurisdiction) and partner organizations.” The opportunity for ARRL to provide a more comprehensive Emergency Communications program is part of the goal the Board and ARRL leadership has begun to emphasize over the past few years, and this is one more example of the commitment to do so. ARRL will provide premier resources for the served agencies to support them in all phases of Emergency Management.

Johnston will serve as the Representative for ARRL on SAFECOM and will be meeting with that leadership over the coming days to begin the process of better understanding all the roles and responsibilities that come with being a member association. “I look forward to working with the SAFECOM leadership as we move forward and with the ARRL Leadership to better serve the Ham community and our Served Agencies and Partners.” Johnston said.

For more information about ARES and other ARRL Emergency Programs and training visit our web page at: http://arrl.org/public-service

For more information about SAFECOM go to: https://www.cisa.gov/safecom

About ARRL

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® was founded in 1914 as The American Radio Relay League, and is a noncommercial organization of radio amateurs. ARRL numbers within its ranks the vast majority of active radio amateurs (or “hams”) in the US and has a proud history of achievement as the standard-bearer in promoting and protecting amateur radio. For more information about ARRL and amateur radio, visit www.arrl.org.

About ARES®

Amateur Radio Operators, or “hams,” have a long history of serving their communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, such as cell phone towers and fiber optic networks. Amateur radio functions completely independently of the internet and phone systems, and a ham radio station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. Amateurs can quickly raise a wire antenna in a tree or on a mast, connect it to a radio and power source, and communicate effectively with others.

The ARRL Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES® www.arrl.org/ares) consists of hams who have voluntarily registered their qualifications and equipment with their local ARES leadership for communications duty in the public service when disaster strikes. They use their training, skills, and equipment to prepare for and provide communications during emergencies When All Else Fails®.