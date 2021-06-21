In an effort to keep member records up to date, ARRL emailed Life Members on June 16, asking them to verify their mailing address. Several recipients of the email have called asking if the email was legitimate and from ARRL.

Be assured that it is legitimate and was sent from ARRL.

Thank you to all those who responded. If you need to update your address information, call (860) 594-0200, email membership@arrl.org, or respond to the email you received. You may need to cut and paste the web address into your browser.