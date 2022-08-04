ARRL is seeking candidates for job opportunities at its headquarters in Newington, Connecticut. Available positions include Director of Information Technology, Public Relations & Outreach Manager, Social Media Strategist, and others.



ARRL Human Resources Manager Luci Goodwin explained that some of the jobs are brand-new positions, established to help advance the association's ongoing digital transformation across membership programs, services, and publishing. "Some of the positions are responsible for increasing awareness and growth of amateur radio," said Goodwin. "A new program area will expand ARRL's visibility in promoting ham radio to the public and through our outreach to like-minded communities."



A list of open positions, including the responsibilities and qualifications for each job, is posted at www.arrl.org/careers. Employment opportunities are available for candidates with or without an amateur radio license. "We're always on the lookout for experienced radio amateurs who want to contribute their passion for ham radio to the ARRL HQ team," added Goodwin. To apply, submit your resume to ARRL Human Resources. ARRL is an equal opportunity employer.