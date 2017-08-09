ARRL has set up a temporary phone number that ARRL section leadership can use to communicate Hurricane Irma-related information or requests to ARRL Headquarters. The number will be monitored at W1AW when the station is staffed. During off-hours, the number will be forwarded to an on-call ARRL staffer. This number should also be used to report problems such as extended interference with ongoing emergency communications. The number is 860-594-0337.