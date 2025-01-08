The 2025 ARRL Alabama State Convention at the Huntsville Hamfest is August 16 – 17 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. There’s a full slate of activities happening around the event, and you can navigate them easier through the ARRL Events app.

The app includes the event’s full program, so you can browse and schedule forums, preview the extensive list of exhibitors, and find affiliated events.

Those going are also encouraged to tap on the MyProfile icon in the app to add their name and call sign, email address, and any additional information they would like to share with other guests. The MyBadge icon displays a QR code of your event badge that can be scanned by another attendee or exhibitor using the Scan Badge icon – instantly connecting shared contact information with other hams at the event.

The app is available for Apple and Android smart devices. You may also access the web browser version, which is optimized for nearly any browser or other type of mobile device.

Download the app here: www.tripbuildermedia.com/apps/arrl (or use the web version).

Tickets and information for the Huntsville Hamfest are available at www.hamfest.org.