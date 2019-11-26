Orlando HamCation® 2020 visitors in February will be able to navigate the convention with ARRL’s free mobile event app, ARRL Events. First introduced for the Dayton Hamvention® in May 2019, the app received extremely positive reviews from users. ARRL has partnered with Orlando HamCation and Dayton Hamvention to re-introduce the app for these 2020 events.

“The user-friendly event app will help convention-goers find exhibits and forums, follow prize drawings, and connect with other attendees,” said ARRL Convention and Event Coordinator Eric Casey, KC2ERC, who has been working with Orlando HamCation Committee members to help ready the app for the 2020 event. “Users will also enjoy notification of important program updates.”

The free ARRL Events app will be available in late December for both Apple iOS and Android devices. A web-browser version, optimized for nearly any browser or other mobile device type, will also be available. Orlando Hamcation 2020 takes place February 7 – 9 and has been sanctioned as the 2020 ARRL Northern Florida Section Convention. Hosted annually by the Orlando Amateur Radio Club, HamCation is one of the largest annual amateur radio gatherings in the US.

Visit the HamCation website to purchase tickets.