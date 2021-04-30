At its April 5 meeting via Zoom, the ARRL Executive Committee (EC) nominated past ARRL President Joel Harrison, W5ZN, to become the next Secretary of the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU). The incumbent Secretary, David Sumner, K1ZZ, has announced his intention to step down on July 1. ARRL International Affairs Vice President Rod Stafford, W6ROD, explained that ARRL, as IARU Secretariat, has the right and obligation to appoint a successor. Harrison currently serves as IARU Assistant Secretary. The ARRL Board of Directors ratified his nomination on April 16.



The EC also agreed to hold an in-person Board of Directors meeting in July, in accordance with Connecticut COVID-19 regulations. ARRL CEO David Minster, NA2AA, told the EC that a new procedure was being put into place to recognize centenarian members — those who are 100 years of age or older. The membership team will now identify members who qualify for ARRL’s Centurion Award, and the corresponding Director will determine how to proceed with the award presentation. The EC agreed to include a $100 ARRL gift certificate to accompany the award. In addition, with the changes pending in the 9-centimeter band, the EC adopted a new calling frequency for that band of 3400.1 MHz. Minutes of the EC meeting have been posted.