The ARRL Board of Directors’ Executive Committee (EC) will meet on October 12 in Denver, Colorado. The meeting agenda includes legal, legislative, and organizational matters as well as reports from ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR; ARRL CEO Howard Michel, WB2ITX, and Washington Counsel David Siddall, K3ZJ.

The EC will consider an ex parte filing on ARRL’s petition for rule making (RM-11785) to the FCC to create a new, contiguous secondary Amateur Service band at 5 MHz, filed in January of 2017. In its petition, ARRL asked the Commission to keep four of the current five 60-meter channels — one would be within the new band — as well as the current operating rules, including the 100 W PEP effective radiated power (ERP) limit.