The ARRL Executive Committee will meet in virtual session (Zoom) on Tuesday, June 8, at 11:00 AM EDT (1500 UTC). The session will include updates from the CEO and the Secretary, the FCC Counsel’s update, and a discussion of FCC-related matters, including non-amateur/non-Part 90 imported handheld radios; a progress report from the Legal Structure Review Committee; and updates from the EMC and EmComm committees.