The ARRL Executive Committee of the Board of Directors will meet on Saturday, October 14. ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, will chair the session, which will hear reports from officers and the general counsel. Topping the agenda are FCC regulatory matters, including a review of enforcement issues and concerns, as well as open items with no FCC action since the July 2017 Board meeting.

The Amateur Radio Parity Act of 2017 (HR 555) will be the focus, when the discussion turns to legislative matters. The Executive Committee will hear a status report.

The Committee will review pending action items including work in progress by committees, among them the Amateur Auxiliary Study Ad Hoc Committee, and will develop a plan to implement the recommendations of the Entry Level License Committee. The Committee also will recognize new ARRL Life Members.

The Executive Committee is tasked by the ARRL Bylaws to address League matters between regular Board meetings.