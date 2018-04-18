The ARRL Board of Directors’ Executive Committee (EC) will meet on Friday, April 21, in Windsor Locks, Connecticut. ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, will chair the session.

In addition to reports from the President and the Chief Executive Officer and Secretary, Barry Shelley, N1VXY, the EC will hear from General Counsel Chris Imlay, W3KD, who will address FCC and regulatory issues. The EC will also discuss legislative, international, and organizational matters, and it will review pending action items, such as a report from the Amateur Auxiliary Study Ad Hoc Committee. In addition, the EC will recognize new ARRL Life Members.

The Executive Committee is tasked by the ARRL Bylaws to address League matters between regular Board meetings. In addition to President Roderick and CEO Shelley, members are ARRL Roanoke Division Director Jim Boehner, N2ZZ; New England Division Director Tom Frenaye, K1KI; Dakota Division Director Matt Holden, K0BBC; Delta Division Director David Norris, K5UZ; Great Lakes Division Director Dale Williams, WA8EFK, and First Vice President Greg Widin, K0GW.