ARRL welcomes members and all radio amateurs to visit us at the 2025 Dayton Hamvention®, May 16 —18 in Xenia, Ohio. The event features three days of fun activities, ham radio programming, and plenty of opportunities to engage with ARRL.

Saturday’s ARRL Youth Rally will be a fun day of ham radio discovery and friendship for young people aged 11 to 21. Among the team leading the Youth Rally will be volunteers from the ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Program (CARP), who are also exhibiting and presenting at Hamvention.

In addition to the CARP forum, ARRL has many other exciting forums planned at Hamvention. Start off Friday with a surfside lesson on portable antennas with “Salty Walt” Hudson, K4OGO, of the popular Costal Waves and Wires YouTube channel. Salty Walt’s forum is Friday, 10:15 AM – 11:15 AM, in room 3.

The ARRL Membership Forum is on Saturday.

There are many other great ARRL forums for you to attend. See the whole list at www.arrl.org/expo.

You can also visit ARRL’s large exhibit area in the Tesla Building. All the great things you expect from ARRL will be there, including a chance to get some ARRL merch and publications, plus your free 2025 ARRL button. The ARRL VEC will be on site to help hams renew their licenses; you can visit with ARRL leaders face-to-face and learn about how to get involved in your local ham community (and much more).

You can also see the ARRL Sweepstakes Icom Dream Station on display.

You asked, we listened: The ever-popular on-site radio emissions testing by the ARRL Lab returns this year. Have your handheld tested to make sure the output is clean. Expert engineers will be on hand to do it right in front of you.

Find ticket information at www.hamvention.org. Download the ARRL Program Guide [PDF] which includes a map of the ARRL exhibit area.

We’ll see you in Dayton!