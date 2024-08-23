ARRL® has expanded member access to its rich archive of publications. The ARRL Periodicals Archive and Search now includes content from two more popular ARRL magazines: QEX — A Forum for Communications Experimenters, which features technical articles and columns of interest to radio amateurs and communications professionals; and NCJ — the National Contest Journal, which covers information, scores, and advice from the world of competitive radiosport and the contributions of top contesters.

Before accessing the archive, members should ensure they are first logged in to the ARRL website. Members may now view and download articles from across the extensively indexed archive of QEX from 1981 to 2011, and NCJ from 1973 to 2011. Members can access an index and view copies of articles from the huge ARRL periodicals archive.

The ARRL Periodicals Archive and Search was first introduced to members in 2008, providing PDF copies of articles from the QST magazine archive. Since then, thousands of members have enjoyed searching, viewing, and printing their favorite articles, projects, and more. The archive is populated with QST articles from 1915 to 2011.

While this archive includes access to downloading many older articles, the more recent and current issues of ARRL magazines continue to be available to members in a digital edition. See www.arrl.org/magazines for more information. ARRL members have access to four digital edition magazines: QST, On the Air, QEX, and NCJ.

Access to the archive is an ARRL membership benefit and a service of the ARRL Technical Information Service (TIS). Not an ARRL member? Join today: www.arrl.org/join.