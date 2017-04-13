At Hamvention® 2017 in Xenia, Ohio, on May 19, 20, and 21, ARRL EXPO will provide a spacious area focusing on ARRL activities. The ARRL Store will be the central focus of ARRL EXPO in Building 2 of the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center, where visitors will be able to peruse and purchase a wide array of ARRL publications, supplies, and official League merchandise. They’ll also be able to join, renew, or extend their ARRL memberships. A limited supply of complimentary ARRL EXPO 2017 pins will be available. With ARRL Field Day (FD) looming on June 24-25, ARRL will offer an inventory of official ARRL FD gear, including T-shirts, pins, hats, mugs, and posters. ARRL EXPO exhibits will include:

ARRL Laboratory: Get Your Handheld Radio Tested!

ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Initiative

Amateur Radio and Education — Meet ARRL Education & Technology Program ( ETP ) instructors and explore the resources available for introducing radio science and wireless technology into classrooms.

) instructors and explore the resources available for introducing radio science and wireless technology into classrooms. Radiosport and DXCC — DXCC card checking, ARRL contests and awards, Logbook of The World ( LoTW ), and QSL Bureau

), and QSL Bureau RFinder — The Worldwide Repeater Directory

— The Worldwide Repeater Directory ARRL Development and ARRL Foundation

and ARRL Public Service

ARRL Field Organization Volunteers — Network with ARRL Field Organization volunteers, hosted by the ARRL Ohio Section.

HamSCI : The Ham Radio Science Citizen Investigation

: The Ham Radio Science Citizen Investigation ARRL Visa® card — U.S. Bank

Representatives of the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) will be on hand to meet and greet visitors.

Heading the ARRL delegation will be ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR. On hand to represent ARRL will be Great Lakes Division Director Dale Williams, WA8EFK; Vice Director Thomas Delaney, W8WTD, and Ohio Section Manager Scott Yonally, N8SY.

ARRL is seeking college students and high school seniors to help support the ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Initiative booth at ARRL EXPO. Student volunteers will sign up for one or more shifts working in the booth — during which they will visit with Hamvention attendees and exchange ideas to strengthen radio clubs at our nation’s colleges and universities. Volunteers will receive a Hamvention exhibitor badge and ARRL Team shirts. Contact Andy Milluzzi, KK4LWR, if interested.